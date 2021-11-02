Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

