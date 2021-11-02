TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Head-To-Head Analysis

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TELUS International (Cda) and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76 CSG Systems International 0 1 0 0 2.00

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 6.41 $102.90 million $0.61 62.62 CSG Systems International $990.53 million 1.69 $58.71 million $2.64 19.34

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than CSG Systems International. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 6.49% 21.11% 6.94%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats CSG Systems International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

