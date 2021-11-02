ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.82 ($23.31).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

ETR:PSM opened at €14.82 ($17.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.63.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

