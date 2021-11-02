Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,683.20 ($21.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,588.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 957.50 ($12.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,795.20 ($23.45). The company has a market cap of £130.68 billion and a PE ratio of 38.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.54%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.