Berenberg Bank Trims Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Target Price to GBX 540

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON AUY opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

