Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AADI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

AADI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.55. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $2.32. Equities analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $29,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.