Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Barclays

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $227.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

