Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.25 ($92.06).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €101.50 ($119.41) on Friday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

