Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

