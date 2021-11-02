Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

