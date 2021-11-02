JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.53 ($14.75).

ENI stock opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of €12.49 ($14.69). The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

