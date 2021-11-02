UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts expect UMH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMH opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMH Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of UMH Properties worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

