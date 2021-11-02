Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €6.37 ($7.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.