Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

