FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issued By Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.11 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

