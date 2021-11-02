Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.18.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.44 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.