Head to Head Survey: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -3.24% -31.43% -5.85% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iMedia Brands and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 208.03%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.20%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.29 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -4.93 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.67 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

