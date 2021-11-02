Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

ICHR opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $21,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 115.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

