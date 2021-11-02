Contrasting Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Cybernetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:HPIL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Cybernetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Cybernetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus price target of $41.66, indicating a potential downside of 39.04%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Cybernetic Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Cybernetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Cybernetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -12.08% 2.78% 0.60% Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Cybernetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 5.45 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -14.57 Cybernetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cybernetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybernetic Technologies has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Cybernetic Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

