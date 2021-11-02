BeiGene, Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($5.19) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($5.16). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2021 earnings at ($15.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($18.20) EPS.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $357.46 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

