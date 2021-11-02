Boenning Scattergood Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

WSBC opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

