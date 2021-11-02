MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 46156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

