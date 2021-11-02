Home Plate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 9th

Home Plate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 9th. Home Plate Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPLTU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Home Plate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

