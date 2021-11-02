Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.71.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 39.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.