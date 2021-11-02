Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $169.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

