-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.43 million, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.