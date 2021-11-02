Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Lock-Up Period To End on November 9th

Orion Biotech Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:ORIAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 9th. Orion Biotech Opportunities had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Orion Biotech Opportunities’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ ORIAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.