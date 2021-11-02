ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is presently -295.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

