Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Toby Courtauld Buys 20 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld bought 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

GPOR opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,243.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

