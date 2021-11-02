Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fortive traded as high as $76.63 and last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 6547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 449,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 68,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 97,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

