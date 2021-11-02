Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Arbor Realty Trust traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1947388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

