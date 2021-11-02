Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Insider Neil A. Johnson Sells 250,000 Shares

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £150.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Duke Royalty Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

