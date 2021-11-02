Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Steven Madden traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 14609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.