Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Woodside Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

