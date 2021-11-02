Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YAHOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Z stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Z has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

