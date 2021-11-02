The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 51 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 51 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

