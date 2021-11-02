Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €88.30 ($103.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.50 and a 200-day moving average of €86.22. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

