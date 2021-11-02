Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.69 ($156.11).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €109.66 ($129.01) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.70. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

