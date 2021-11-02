RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.880-$0.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.88-0.92 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

