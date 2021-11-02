Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LBTYK stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.