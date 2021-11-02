ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICL Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 3,128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

