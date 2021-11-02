PolypuX Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $61,279.18 and $3,218.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00080919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00075307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00106339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,410.48 or 0.99802815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.73 or 0.07028453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022600 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

