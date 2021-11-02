Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.36. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 651,644 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.