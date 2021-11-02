Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.00. Allot Communications shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 68,665 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

