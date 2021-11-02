Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Trading Down 2.8%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 941,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $123,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $7,198,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.