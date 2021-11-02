Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.93. 6,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Global X Aging Population ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.