Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Shares Up 0.6%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 11,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 19,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

