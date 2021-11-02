Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post $242.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.40 million and the lowest is $241.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $995.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 232,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

