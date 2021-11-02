Stakinglab 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $743.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 621.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 173.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

