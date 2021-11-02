DIA Trading Up 0.7% This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. DIA has a total market cap of $101.81 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00231765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 55,481,823 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.